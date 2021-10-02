VERNON – Police are continuing to search for a suspect after an armed robbery in the Village of Vernon.

It happened around 8:37 p.m. Friday at the Citgo Midway Market, located at S90 w27545 National Avenue.

Two men walked into the convenience store and one of them displayed a gun, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.

The man with the gun handed the cashier a note before the two men left with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes.

A public alert text was sent to residents in the area, asking them to shelter in place.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, Village of Mukwonago Police Department and City of Muskego Police Department all assisted in the search for the suspects, which included a canine and a drone.

An all-clear text alert was sent out once it was confirmed that the suspects were no longer in the area.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office says the incident is isolated and that there is no danger to the public.