Our latest WTMJ Cares campaign focuses on Milwaukee’s Penfield Children’s Center, helping our youngest children, some of whom have severe developmental challenges.

It also is a resource for their parents, including a mom and dad who went from the joy of celebrating the birth of one son…the very same day they’d have to experience every parent’s worst nightmare.

You’re about to hear the story of Bryce and Brayden, as told by their dad Daryl, their mom Shayna, and Penfield director of health services Mel Frederickson who helped them cope before, during and after.

