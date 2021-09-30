Stunning injury news out of the Brewers’ clubhouse on Wednesday.

Devin Williams is likely out for the year.

The Brewers’ star reliever broke his throwing hand punching a wall after the Brewers’ division-clinching celebration on Sunday night.

President of Baseball Operations David Stearns discussed the injury with Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ on Thursday morning.

Stearns believes a public apology needed to happen.

“It did have to be done. Devin wanted to do it. He understood that this was part of it. When you make a mistake, you own up to it. He walked into Craig [Counsell]’s office yesterday with me and Craig in there and said this is what he wanted to do. It’s a bad situation. He made a mistake. Clearly, he’s frustrated and disappointed by it. Now, it’s our job as a team to move on.”

Stearns would not comment on what frustrated and upset Williams to the point where he punched the wall.

“We’re not going to talk about that. It was not an altercation. We were clear about that yesterday. The exact frustration, we’re not going to talk about.”

