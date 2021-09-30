A few months ago, while filling in on ESPN Milwaukee, I accidentally swore on the air.

It was an uncharacteristic and regrettable mistake.

It cost me. It cost my team. It was embarrassing.

But I had to own it.

I had some difficult conversations, I dealt with the consequences, and we moved on.

I don’t mean to downplay the significance of what Devin Williams did.

It very likely could cost the Brewers a trip to the World Series this year.

But before you cast judgment, think about your last big mistake.

How’d you handle it?

Good on Devin Williams for owning it, apologizing for it, and living with the consequences.

What we sometimes forget while watching professional sports is that despite their Herculean athletic feats, these guys and girls aren’t superheroes.

They’re human beings.

They wake up in the morning just like you do. They put their pants on one leg at a time. They sit in traffic on the way to work. They have problems. They’re fallible.

Devin said on Wednesday that he’s choosing to use this as a learning moment.

I think we all should, too.

