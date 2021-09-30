In July, all of Milwaukee watched as the Bucks were crowned NBA Champions.

Is winning contagious?

WTMJ’s Gene Mueller puts that question to Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio.

GENE MUELLER- What did you think as you’re watching the Bucks win their NBA title? Does that hightide raise all boats do you think?

MARK ATTANASIO- What I do believe in is teams coming together and thinking like winners. For the Bucks championship, we had a suite. Virtually everybody in the clubhouse what in that suite, soaking that in. It was striking to me, when they won, nobody left the arena. Our guys didn’t either. Everybody soaked that in. I think it makes an impression. I know it’s something we want to experience but we have a lot of work ahead.

Hear much more from Attanasio Sunday at 11 on WTMJ Conversations.

Brew October presented by Annex Wealth Management