Our latest WTMJ Cares Campaign benefits Milwaukee’s Penfield Children’s Center where infants and kids reach age-appropriate milestones and overcome developmental or physical challenges.

Our mission: raising funds that’ll help re-do Penfield’s fully accessible indoor play-space and therapy area.

Today, WTMJ’s Gene Mueller introduces you to a young mom, her daughter and the Penfield physical therapist helping them achieve their goals.

To learn how you can help, click here.

WTMJ Cares is sponsored by Gruber Law Offices – One Call, That’s All.