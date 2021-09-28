PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A well-known national brand is reinvesting where its headquartered in southeast Wisconsin.

Generac is investing $53 million in its Wisconsin operations to meet the growing demand for its products.

“It’s important because we have a strong commitment to the area from our 62-year history,” said Generac Chief Operations Officer Tom Pettit. “There’s a strong culture with great leaders in the area and good labor pool here to tap into.”

The announcement was made Tuesday morning at Generac’s new facility in Pewaukee, which will be home to 300 employees.

“Companies realize that we’ve got an environment here that’s receptive to growth,” said Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow to WTMJ. “We’ve got a workforce and a quality of life that employees are looking for.”

WEDC is also offering $9 million in tax credits if the company meets job its creation goals.