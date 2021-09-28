Alfonso Morales is looking forward to being called ‘chief’ again.

“It sounds great,” the new Fitchburg Police Chief told WTMJ’s John Mercure on Tuesday. “I’m very excited. It’s time for a new chapter in my life and get a fresh start.”

The former Milwaukee Police Chief was named the head of the Fitchburg Police Department on Monday. His career had been in limbo ever since he was demoted to ‘captain’ by the Milwaukee Fire & Police Commission in 2020. After months of legal wrangling, a judge reversed his demotion and the city agreed to a $627-thousand settlement with Morales.

Morales wouldn’t comment on how his time in Milwaukee ended.

“Maybe that will come out in a book someday,” he chuckled. “My memories are always going to be great. (But) it’s time to put Milwaukee in my rearview mirror.”

