MILWAUKEE- Reigning NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo may not want to lose his ring size.

During NBA media day today Antetokounmpo, when asked about the Brewers and their quest for a World Series, said he wished his cross-town companions all the best.

"I wish the @Brewers the best. They just got to focus themselves and keep playing well." pic.twitter.com/WBbpHRDGMG — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) September 27, 2021

“I’m not going to jinx them, they just have to focus on themselves,” Antetokounmpo said when asked if he had any advice.

There’s more to Giannis’s interest in the Brewers doing well than just fandom. In August Antetokounmpo purchased a minority stake in the team, which would make him eligible for a ring, should the Brewers accomplish the ultimate goal.

“It would be nice if I got another ring,” Giannis said. “Very nice.”

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to their first NBA title in 50 years in July. They beat the Phoenix Suns 4-2.