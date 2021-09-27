FITCHBURG, WI- Former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales is set to become the new Chief in the Madison suburb of Fitchburg.

The community’s Police and Fire Commission tonight (Monday) voting in favor of hiring Morales to fill the position currently filled on an interim role by Matthew Laha.

Morales has been out of work since he retired from the Milwaukee Police Department in August of 2020 following a demotion by the Fire and Police Commission. Since retiring, Morales successfully sued the city and reached a $627,000 settlement over that demotion.

Morales was one of two finalists for the Fitchburg job.

In order for Morales and the City to complete the hire, Morales will need to undergo a physical and psychological exam as well as pass a drug test. If those terms are completed, he could be hired within the month.