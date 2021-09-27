Let’s recap, shall we?

Team USA takes to Whistling Straits on Sunday with one hand on the Ryder Cup.

They come away with the most dominant performance in the history of the competition, dismantling Europe 19 to 9.

The party ensues in Haven.

Literally minutes later, the Brewers close out their third ever division title, beating the Mets 8 to 4 at American Family Field.

Champagne sprays through the air in Milwaukee as well.

What could the Packers possibly do to compete?

How about vintage Rodgers leading a drive to set up Mason Crosby for a walk-off 51-yarder in San Fran?

Sunday proved it once again: Wisconsin is the center of the sports universe.

It’s been that way all year long.

It won’t be that way for ever.

Cherish every damn second.

