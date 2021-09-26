Sunday, Sept. 26th is another exciting sports day in Wisconsin.

The Brewers can clinch the NL Central Division with a win over the New York Mets at American Family Field. The game will be broadcast on WTMJ Radio beginning at 12:30p. First pitch is set for 1:10pm. Fans in southeast Wisconsin can also stream the game here. The Brewers game will be simulcast on 94.5 ESPN.

Once the Brewers game ends, WTMJ Radio will begin Packers pregame coverage with Packers Opening Drive. The Brewers Radio Network and Brewers Extra Innings will continue on 94.5 ESPN. Fans can click here to stream the Brewers coverage on 94.5 ESPN.

The Packers/49ers Sunday Night game will be heard on WTMJ Radio. Fans can also stream the game here using a desktop computer. NFL Rules prohibits the game from being streamed on a mobile device.