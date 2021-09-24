As dawn breaks over the beautiful Whistling Straits in Sheboygan county, fans come out in droves for the Ryder Cup.

KOHLER, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 24: Fans of Team United States cheer on the first tee grandstand during Friday Morning Foursome Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 24, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 24: Sergio Garcia of Spain and team Europe plays his shot from the first tee during Friday Morning Foursome Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 24, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 24: Justin Thomas of team United States interacts with fans around the first tee prior to Friday Morning Foursome Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 24, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 24: A fan of Team United States wears a bald eagle mask during Friday Morning Foursome Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 24, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 24: Justin Thomas of team United States plays his shot from the first tee during Friday Morning Foursome Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 24, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 24: Bernd Wiesberger of Austria and team Europe (L) and Lee Westwood of England and team Europe shake hands on the first tee during Friday Morning Foursome Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 24, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 24: Fans cheer during Friday Morning Foursome Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 24, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 24: Fans gather in the first tee grandstands prior to the start of Friday Morning Foursome Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 24, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of fans during Friday Morning Foursome Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 24, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 24: (L-R) Shane Lowry of Ireland and team Europe, Bernd Wiesberger of Austria and team Europe, vice-captain Luke Donald of England and team Europe, Tommy Fleetwood of England and team Europe, Catriona Matthew, captain Padraig Harrington of Ireland and team Europe, vice-captain Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland and team Europe, and Tyrrell Hatton of England and team Europe pose for photos on the first tee during Friday Morning Foursome Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 24, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 24: Brooks Koepka of team United States plays his shot on the second hole during Friday Morning Foursome Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 24, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 24: Fans pose for a photo during Friday Morning Foursome Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 24, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 24: A fan holds American flags during Friday Morning Foursome Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 24, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)