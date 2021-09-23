Various celebrities are out on the links showing their golf prowess in the Ryder Cup Celebrity Challenge.

KOHLER, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 23: Rob Riggle waves to fans during the celebrity matches ahead of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 23, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 23: Rob Riggle lines up a putt on the 10th green during the celebrity matches ahead of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 23, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 23: Tom Felton reacts on the first tee during the celebrity matches ahead of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 23, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Dan Jansen, Mike Eruzione, Teemu Selanne, and Tom Felton pose for photos during the celebrity matches ahead of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 23, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 23: Dan Jansen walks across the 11th green during the celebrity matches ahead of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 23, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 23: Tom Felton plays his shot on the 14th hole during the celebrity matches ahead of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 23, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/PGA of America/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Dan Jansen, Mike Eruzione, Teemu Selanne, and Tom Felton pose for photos on the first tee during the celebrity matches ahead of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 23, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/PGA of America/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 23: The group of Rob Riggle, A.J. Hawk, Alessandro Del Piero, and Sasha Vujacic walks across the course during the celebrity matches ahead of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 23, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Tom Felton, Teemu Selanne, Toni Kukoc, Stephanie Szostak, Alessandro Del Piero, and Sasha Vujacic pose for photos with the trophy after winning the celebrity matches ahead of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 23, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/PGA of America/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 23: Fans of Team United States look on during the celebrity matches ahead of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 23, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 23: Dan Jansen (L) and Mike Eruzione look on during the celebrity matches ahead of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 23, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

KOHLER, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 23: Mandy Rose and Kelly Slater line up a putt on the 18th green during the celebrity matches ahead of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 23, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)