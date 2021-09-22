MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin state Sen. Andre Jacque has been discharged after a five-week hospital stay that included being intubated and placed on a ventilator due to pneumonia caused by COVID-19.

Jacque spokesman Matt Tompach said Tuesday that Jacque is “doing much better.”

Jacque is one of the Legislature’s most conservative lawmakers who opposed mask and vaccine mandates.

The 40-year-old Jacque was intubated and placed on a ventilator Aug. 23.

Tompach says Jacque is continuing respiratory and occupational therapy.

Tompach says Jacque is “feeling good mentally, breathing well, and making substantial progress toward regaining his health.”