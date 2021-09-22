Saturday will be a special day at American Family Field.

The Brewers are celebrating Bob Uecker’s legendary career ahead of the game against the New York Mets.

Play-by-play man Jeff Levering feels lucky to be a small part of it.

“The fact that I’m going to be a part of this on Saturday is really special,” Levering told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “I’m honored to be a part of it. I’m honored to be his partner, more honored to be his friend. He’s been a very special part of my life, very special part of my family’s life. I’ve been here for seven years. Hard to believe that it’s been that long, but I’m his third longest tenured partner over the course of his 51 years in the booth.”

Jeff also discussed the Brewers’ ongoing effort to clinch the NL Central.

