WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha Police Department is adding to its electric-assist bicycle fleet after a charitable donation.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation donated $18,399 to the Waukesha Police Department to purchase four electric-assist bicycles.

“What these bicycles do is allow us to be more engaged in our neighborhoods,” said Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson. “We want to go into other parts of the community where they don’t see police as often, where we can go and play basketball with the kids in the park, have conversations and build those relationships in those neighborhoods where they know us by our first name.”

The electric-assist bicycles allow officers to cover more ground than a tradition bicycle.

Funding for the grant was raised primarily through customer donations.

“I get to see the community every single day giving and giving and giving money back because they want to see lives get affected,” said Michael Rady, a co-owner of the Waukesha Firehouse Subs location on Sunset Ave.

“The support has been unprecedented during this historical time,” Chief Thompson added. “In some other communities there are concerns and issues with the relationship between law enforcement and the community. Here, it’s a great partnership.”

This grant is part of more than $60 million given across the United States through the foundation.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation provides lifesaving equipment, prevention education, scholarships and continued education, and disaster relief for first responders and public safety organizations, as well as support for members of the military.