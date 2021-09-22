Don’t get fooled.

The Europeans are playing us like a fiddle.

Team Europe has won 4 of the last 5 Ryder Cups and come into Whistling Straits supremely confident in their ability to retain it.

Now, they’re pandering to the home crowd.

During their practice rounds in Kohler on Wednesday, the Europeans all wore Green Bay Packers colors and tossed cheeseheads into the crowd to endear themselves to the locals.

Much to my chagrin, the primarily American crowd lauded their efforts, cheering for the enemy side.

Are you kidding me?

The Europeans are our big brother right now.

They’re picking on us because they know they’re going to win, and they think we can’t do anything about it.

That’s where they’re wrong.

Anyone who’s listening to this right now needs to know that our state will likely never host this event ever again…at least in our lifetimes.

Now’s our chance to earn golf glory forever for Wisconsin and for the United States of America.

This is the one event in golf where it’s entirely acceptable to openly root against the other team.

Do it.

Don’t give into their pandering.

It’s all fun and games now, but when the balls get teed up for real on Friday morning, make no mistake…it’s war.

