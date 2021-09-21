Penfield Children’s Center of Milwaukee is the focus of our latest WTMJJ Cares effort.

Penfield helps some of the area’s most vulnerable children — many with physical and behavioral challenges.

Your donations will help them renovate the facility’s indoor play center which is also where Penfield staff do their best to meet goals in an effort to give moms and dads what every parent wants: a child who can do the things all kids do.

WTMJ’s Gene Mueller tells you more.

To learn how you can help, click here.

WTMJ Cares is sponsored by Gruber Law Offices – One Call, That’s All.