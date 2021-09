The Brewers’ Magic Number to clinch the NL Central crown is stuck at 3.

Despite back to back losses, manager Craig Counsell doesn’t sense any added pressure from his team.

“We’re not swinging the bats well, but I don’t think we’re gripping the bats too tight,” Counsell quipped with Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ.

The Brewers and Cardinals are back at it again on Tuesday night.

