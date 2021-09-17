The Packers stunk it up in week 1. We don’t need to re-litigate the loss. That’s been done all week long. The football Gods even gave us an extra day to do it by scheduling the Packers on Monday night this week.

In a sports-radio world of hot takes, let me cool things down for a minute. No one really knows what that Week 1 loss means and if it means anything.

The immediate reaction from angry fans was expected blaming the loss on Aaron Rodgers missing off-season workouts or even escalating that to conspiracy theories that Rodgers came back to sabotage this year’s team.

A few years back Rodgers told everyone to R-E-L-A-X and I think that advice applies to what’s happening now.

It’s a weird dichotomy when it comes to sports because games lend themselves to big over-reactive takes while in reality, we need the larger sample size to make true evaluations.

I deal with it from Brewers fans all the time. When I first got here, former pitching coach Derrick Johnson was early on in his tenure and fans would call up and say he’s just a college coach and needs to be fired. Those thoughts died out quickly as he became known as a “pitching whisperer”. Then Chris Hook took over and it was the same thing as fans wanted him fired and then the Brewers developed one the best pitching staffs in baseball. And where are all those people who wanted hitting coach Andy Haines fired just a couple months ago as the Crew became one of the best offensive clubs since the All-Star break?

Is there a possibility that the off-season tumult of the Packers will result in an incredibly disappointing season? Sure. Is it likely? No. And instead of making big grandiose statements after 1 loss, maybe letting this season play out over the next five or six weeks before attempting to evaluate the team might make a little more sense. And perhaps you can remove a little anxiety from your life in the process.