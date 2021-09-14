MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Gov. Tony Evers is ordering all executive branch employees to submit to weekly COVID-19 tests if they haven’t submitted their vaccination status or aren’t fully vaccinated. Evers’ administration announced the mandate Tuesday. The requirement will go into effect on Oct. 18 and apply to all executive branch employees, interns and contractors. Almost 70% of the 30,000-plus executive branch employees had self-reported they had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Sept. 10.