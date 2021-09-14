The Brewers Magic Number sits at 5.

With a little help from the Pirates, they can clinch the NL Central crown as early as Friday night.

Manager Craig Counsell hopes to be able to do so in Milwaukee.

“If it can happen in Milwaukee, that’s great,” Counsell told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “Because of how the last three years have gone, I hope we can get it done in Milwaukee, for sure.”

Each of the last three seasons, the Brewers have clinched their playoff berths on the road.

Counsell also recounted a magical night in Cleveland that culminated with a combined no-hitter.

