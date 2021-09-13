The Milwaukee Brewers did something AMAZING on Saturday night.

Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader combined for the franchise’s second ever no-hitter and its first in 34 years.

Yet, somehow, a portion of the Brewers fan-base is…disappointed?

Burnes threw 8 nearly perfect innings, striking out 14, while issuing just one walk.

As a result, his pitch count got up to 115.

Seeing the bigger picture, manager Craig Counsell pulled Burnes, turning the keys over to Hader, who closed out to no-no.

Brewers Twitter erupted, irate at Counsell for not leaving Burnes in the game to finish what he started.

The first call into “Brewers Extra Innings” on 620 WTMJ after the game was so-called fan who wanted Counsell fired.

Are these people nuts?

Yeah. They are.

Imagine witnessing your team finally accomplish something they hadn’t in nearly 40 years.

Something historic, something revered in baseball, something that will live forever…and complaining about it!

I’m sorry the Brewers’ no-hitter wasn’t good enough for some of you.

Does that sentence look crazy to anyone else? Because it should.

Some people will just never be happy.

Saturday night was incredibly special.

I felt fortunate to witness it.

Another unforgettable moment in what appears to be a season of destiny for the Milwaukee Brewers.

If you can’t see that, I can’t help you.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.