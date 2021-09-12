A six year old boy from Silver Lake is fighting for his life after being struck by an object Friday morning.

Alex Hook was playing during recess when teachers say he fell to the ground after a piece of rebar used to reinforce concrete hit him in the skull after a lawnmower flung the bar into the air.

He was flown by by helicopter to Children’s Wisconsin Milwaukee Hospital where he underwent emergency brain surgery. Doctors say Hook is in a medically induced coma and they will determine whether they will reverse the coma or not on Tuesday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover medical bills- you can donate here.