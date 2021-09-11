Fire broke out inside the Culver’s restaurant in Hartford early Saturday morning.

It’s not immediately clear how the fire started.

A Mutual Aid Box Alarm System was called in by the Hartford Fire and Rescue team around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

MABAS 111 (Washington ) Hartford Structure Fire Culvers 1570 E Sumner St Box 16-1-1 to Box Alarm Level — MABAS Wisconsin (@mabaswisconsin) September 11, 2021

There’s no immediate word on the extent of the damage.

These pictures of the fire were sent to WTMJ by Richard Fehr.