History seldom pre-sells major change, certainly not the likes of which the world absorbed 20 years ago Saturday.

No one saw the September 11th attacks coming, and we haven’t been the same since.

The events of that day reshaped the planet in ways we’re still working through today.

But what was top of mind the day before the planes, the flames, and the horror?

WTMJ’s Gene Mueller uses the stories and some of the sounds of September 10th, 2001 to take us back to what the world was like, just hours before it would never be the same again.