I don’t know how Tom Brady continues to do it.

The Buccaneers survived the NFL’s season opener on Thursday night, beating the Cowboys 31 to 29 on a last-second field goal.

Brady threw the ball more times than his age.

50 passing attempts at age 44.

Much like the NFC Championship Game, he was far from perfect.

He threw two interceptions and his teammates lost two more fumbles.

Most teams aren’t going to lose the turnover battle 4 to 1 on a night when the opposing quarterback throws for 400 yards and win the game.

Most teams don’t have Tom Brady.

The dude just finds a way to defy Father Time and keep winning.

He orchestrated a game-winning drive to get his team into position for the game-winning field goal.

Until somebody proves that they can beat this team on their worst night, I’m not sure how you pick against them on their best.

