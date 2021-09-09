The Green Bay Packers kick off the NFL regular season on Sunday, Sept. 12th against the New Orleans Saints.

Packers Game Day coverage on WTMJ Radio will begin Sunday at noon. Kick-off is scheduled for 3:25pm. Fans can hear the game on WTMJ radio and on WTMJ.com (with a computer or laptop). NFL rules prohibit WTMJ from streaming the Packers on mobile devices.

Due to the Packers broadcast on WTMJ, the Brewers/Indians game will be heard on 94.5 ESPN.

First pitch begins at 12:10pm on the Brewers Radio Network. Fans can also stream the game on Wisconsin On Demand.