The Milwaukee Brewers have now won 13 of their 16 series since the all-star break.

Calling this a nice stretch is probably an understatement, but it’s, at the very least, the truth about one of baseball’s best teams.

“It was a good series [against Philadelphia], and it’s been a really nice stretch for us,” Stearns told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “We’re just finishing up a 16-game stretch with no off days, which, this time of year, is pretty challenging and taxing on a group. To come out of that with a good run and an increased lead in the division, we’re certainly pleased with how we’re playing.”

The Brewers divisional lead is up to 12 games and their magic number to clinch the NL Central is down to 10.

They’ve got the day off today before starting a 3-game weekend series against the Cleveland Indians on Friday night.