Your best place to preview the upcoming 2021 championship season for the Green Bay Packers

Host Greg Matzek takes you through all of the need-to-know sounds and sights of the offseason, training camp, press conferences, and days leading up to the season opener against the New Orleans Saints.

The show opens up fielding phone calls from listeners who talk about the upcoming season, the play of Aaron Rodgers, and they answer the question of the night; who would you extend first? Davante Adams, Jaire Alexander, or Elgton Jenkins?

Kicker Mason Crosby joins the show to discuss his offseason, what he’s excited to see from teammate Aaron Rodgers, and all sports happenings around Wisconsin including the Ryder Cup! We have our two-minute drill, a look around the NFC North division with writers Jeff Dickerson (CHI) & Matthew Coller (MN). All of this plus rookie power rankings, comments from Davante Adams, an interview with Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Hall of Famer Wayne Larivee and so much more!

Enjoy the full show, commercial-free here!

Mason Crosby joins Greg Matzek on 2021: Packers Season Preview

Two-Minute Drill: Jeff Dickerson & Matthew Coller

Wayne Larrivee with Greg Matzek