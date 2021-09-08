MILWAUKEE- A decade-and-a-half after he’s accused of shooting five people during a Memorial Day Picnic, the FBI’s renewing interest in the search for Octaviano Juarez-Corro.

Juarez-Corro is accused of shooting five people, killing two of them, during a 2016 picnic in Milwaukee’s South Shore Park.

Law enforcement says he showed up uninvited to the picnic which was attended by more than one-hundred others, including Juarez-Corro’s estranged wife and their three-year-old daughter. He was asked to leave, became angry, and brandished a gun from his waistband and opened fire.

Milwaukee FBI Special Agent In Charge Robert Hughes says five people were struck, two died, while life-saving measures applied by first responders saved another person. Juarez-Corro’s wife and daughter were not injured.

Law enforcement say Juarez-Corro was living in Milwaukee at the time of the shooting in 2006 but has not been seen, or heard from, since. They say he could have fled to places as far off as Mexico.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 dollars for information leading to his arrest.