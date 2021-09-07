How could you not spend some time celebrating?

Brewers manager Craig Counsell and his team are still enjoying Sunday’s electric comeback win over the Cardinals that culminated with Daniel Vogelbach’s pinch-hit walk-off grand slam.

“It’s really rare,” Counsell told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “I don’t think you realize how rare it is until you really look at it. I think it’s something that everyone talks about, and every kid that plays baseball talks about wanting to do, but then you realize it never happens, so it was a great day on Sunday. A great moment for Vogey. I’m glad we got to take it in with him”

The Brewers look to bounce back from a 12-0 loss to the Phillies on Tuesday night.

Coverage on 620 WTMJ starts at 6:05p