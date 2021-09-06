The Racine Police Department is investigating a shooting which left “multiple” people injured early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the scene near 12th Street and Racine Street around 12:13 a.m.

“Upon arrival, Racine Police Officers discovered numerous individuals suffering from gunshot wounds,” the department wrote in a press release. “Multiple victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.”

The department did not confirm the exact number of victims or provide information on their current conditions.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Racine Police Department at 262-635-7756 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.