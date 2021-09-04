The Racine Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old which happened on Friday night.

Officers were called to an area near North Memorial Drive and Woodrow Avenue around 9:13 p.m. for a report of shots fired and a man lying on the sidewalk.

The 17-year-old victim was found and life-saving measures were performed, but he was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Racine police say the investigation into the shooting is “active,” and they’re asking anyone with information to contact their department at 262-636-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.