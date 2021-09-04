MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee police are reminding residents to keep their firearms locked and stored out of reach of children after an accidental shooting involving a seven-year-old boy.

The shooting happened around 1:20 on Friday afternoon near North 60th Street and West Phillip Place.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the child got a hold of a gun and accidentally shot himself.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

In a statement released after the shooting, the Milwaukee Police Department said, “MPD would like to remind the public to keep firearms locked with a gunlock and secured in an area out of reach of children. If anyone needs a gunlock, please contact your local district to check the availability of free gunlocks.”

The Friday afternoon incident remains under investigation.