The Wisconsin Badgers offense struggled to put points on the board and turned the ball over multiple times in the red zone on Saturday, leading to a 16-10 loss at home against Penn State.

Quarterback Graham Mertz complated 22 of his 37 passes for 185 yards, but he also threw two costly interceptions in the 4th quarter, including on the final play of the game.

Both offenses struggled in the first half, with the score 0-0 at halftime. But Penn State scored just three minutes into the 3rd quarter on a 49-yard touchdown pass from Sean Clifford to Jahan Dotson.

The Badgers tied it up later in the 3rd quarter with a three-yard touchdown run by running back Chez Mellusi.

Wisconsin took the lead early in the 4th quarter with a 43-yard field goal to make it 10-7.

But Penn State battled back, tying the game with 11:46 left in the contest and then taking the lead on a two-yard touchdown run by Noah Cain with 9:17 left to play.

The Badgers had plenty of opportunities to score but failed to convert long drives into points on several occasions.

One trip to the red-zone resulted in a blocked field goal. Another resulted in a fumble and yet another resulted in an interception.

The next game for the Wisconsin Badgers will be Saturday, September 11, 2021 at home against Eastern Michigan. Kickoff in that contest is set for 6:00 p.m.

Penn State will move on to play Ball State at home next Saturday at 2:30 p.m.