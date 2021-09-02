The latest edition of The Old Farmer’s Almanac is out…. and it’s predicting winter 2022 to bring “positively bone-chilling, below-average temperatures across most of the U.S.”

Senior editor Sarah Perreault says they make predictions off of a secret formula “based on solar science, meteorology, and climatology.”

The Almanac has been predicting the upcoming winter forecast for 230 years now, and has a record of being 80 percent accurate.

“We’re a little bit below average for last year. We only came in at 75 percent. I know a lot of people think we just fluff our numbers, but no we are honest.”

For the full interview with Perreault on Wisconsin’s Morning News, click in the player above.