The Milwaukee Brewers are scorching hot.

After 3 straight wins over the San Francisco Giants, they’re now 30 games over .500.

They’ve dethroned the Giants from the MLB’s top spot in the process.

While the Dodgers now hold that distinction, the Brewers trail by only 3 games.

When asked about homefield advantage, Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns says he’s just worrying about today.

“It’s not something we’ve talked about,” Stearns told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “I do think we’re so focused on each and every day, and that is what is most important. It’s what’s allowed us to achieve some of this success to this point. It’s worked well for us in the past, also. So, we’re not paying too much attention to anyone else but ourselves right now. We love playing in front of our home fans at American Family Field, and so to the extent that getting the best record in the league allows you to play an extra game in front of your home fans, that’s always a good thing, but from a day to day perspective right now, we’re just focused on trying to prepare and be the best we can every single game.”

The Brewers go for the 4-game sweep of the Giants on Thursday.

