For the first time in over two years, a Milwaukee staple returns today.

Summerfest is back.

In a strange way, the Big Gig has always felt intertwined with sports for me.

Maybe that’s because I’ve always been a part of ESPN Milwaukee radio shows on site from the grounds.

It’s more than that, though.

In a normal year, the Brewers were always approaching the MLB Trade Deadline.

Would they buy or sell?

Our eyes were glued to Bucks Summer League action to see if the next star was on the floor to help carry the Bucks to a title.

The Packers were just getting ready to start training camp.

Some years, hundreds of fans crowded around a tiny TV to catch a glimpse of United States World Cup, if for no other reason than to get out of the sweltering heat.

Hopefully that returns in 2022.

Summerfest always serves as our state’s greatest #JerseyWatch venue as well.

You will see some WILD jersey purchases sported proudly over the course of the next 3 weekends.

This is all a long-winded, wistful way of saying that I missed Summerfest.

It always serves as one of those tentpoles in the year for us to check in on where our favorite teams stand.

Today marks another step in our collective return to normalcy, to who we are.

In Milwaukee, as much as Summerfest is a part of our identity as whole, it’s a part of our sports identity, too.

I sure am glad to have it back.

