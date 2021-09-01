Christian Yelich is back.

The 2018 NL MVP is riding a 10-game hitting streak and has a base knock in each of his last 18 starts.

Voice of the Brewers Jeff Levering is confident that the Yelich of old is here to stay.

“He’s locked in,” Levering told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “Everything he’s hitting, he’s hitting hard. Even when he’s not hitting hard, like in the 1st inning yesterday, he squibs one down the left field line, gets another base hit. This is the Christian Yelich of 2018 in the first half…you just love watching him get the base hits to left, and getting doubles down the right field line. It just adds another dimension to this offense, which was already on a roll. You add Yelich and that hot bat to it? Man, it’s beautiful.”

Yelich did it on the base paths as well on Tuesday night in a 6-2 win over the Giants, scoring from first on what looked like a routine flyout to left for Omar Narvaez.

