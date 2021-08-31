She’s a Sheboygan native, now living and working in New Orleans. But she travels back to Sheboygan once a month for her clients.

That’s where Caitlin Orellana was when Hurricane Ida hit, but her husband remained at their home in Louisiana.

She tells WTMJ with no cell service, she was only able to contact her husband about twice a day, and was sending him news updates because he didn’t have internet.

“He actually was able to find gas. He is on his way up here. He is leaving Memphis right now,” says Orellana. “So we are so thankful for that.”

The couple will stay in Sheboygan for roughly a month.

“We’re gonna wait it out until we can get power back and then we’re gonna go straight home as soon as we can.”

Orellana admits that it was tough watching the destruction from afar.

“It’s absolutely nerve-wrecking,” she tells WTMJ. “Now that we’re getting updated pictures of the aftermath and the damage, it is so sad to see. These are places that I walk daily, businesses that I go to daily that have been destroyed. Trees down, buildings that are historic that came crumbling down. It’s a lot. It’s overwhelming.”

