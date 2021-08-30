NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Ida has been downgraded to a tropical storm Monday morning.

As a hurricane, the system knocked out power to all of New Orleans and inundated coastal Louisiana communities on a deadly path through the Gulf Coast.

Forecasters said Ida would bring damaging winds, heavy rainfall that could cause flash floods and life-threatening storm surge.

It made landfall on the same day 16 years earlier that Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi.

Its 150-mph (230 kph) winds tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland.

Ida was already blamed for at least one death in Louisiana.