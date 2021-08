BOONEVILLE, KY – APRIL 19: Mechanic Chucky Oliver welds a pipe at his auto repair shop in Owsley County on April 19, 2012 in Booneville, Kentucky. Daniel Boone once camped in the Appalachian mountain hamlet of Owsley County which remains mostly populated by descendants of settlers to this day. The 2010 U.S. Census listed Owsley County as having the lowest median household income in the country outside of Puerto Rico, with 41.5% of residents living below the poverty line. Familial and community bonds run deep, with a populace that shares a collective historical and cultural legacy uncommon in most parts of the country. However, the community of around 5,000 struggles with a lack of jobs due to the decline in coal, tobacco and lumber industries along with health issues including drug addiction without effective treatment. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Wheels, engine, breaks and chassis… the basics a car needs, right? What about bumpers? Do you need an actual windshield? Making sure a vehicle is street worthy is pretty critical for the safety of drivers and pedestrians alike. On this month’s Drivers Ed with Debbie, she looks at what actually makes a car street-worthy.