MILWAUKEE — The Gulf Coast will likely get a hand from Wisconsin volunteers in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

The American Red Cross of Wisconsin says three volunteers joined about 600 others across the country to help set up shelters with basic necessities ahead of the storm.

“That’s really just the initial phase of this,” said American Red Cross of Wisconsin Communications Director Justin Kern. “Certainly with the response phase there’s so much unknown right now with that part of the operation, and what the waters and flooding may bring.”

Kern expects the organization to get a better idea of what kind of help is needed after Monday.

“From there we can assess the needs for the response,” he said. “That can be anything from folks who are driving around our vehicles to bring meals into neighborhoods that are cut off from power and everything else to helping people virtually with some of the case work and disaster assistance side of it.”