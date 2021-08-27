MILWAUKEE — Mayor Tom Barrett’s nomination to become the next ambassador to Luxembourg is no small feat.

According to the man who last held the position, Barrett will continue a job that plays a vital role.

“Luxembourg is the common denominator voice throughout the EU,” said former Ambassador to Luxembourg Randy Evans to WTMJ. “In terms of their political, their economic and their financial footprint, I would say they’re one of the key players around the globe.”

Evans sees Luxembourg as an honest broker, and offers the comparison that the country’s relationship with Europe is similar to that of Singapore and Asia.

“They have strong relationships with Russia. They have strong relationships with China. They have a very, very strong relationship with the United States, having not forgotten their liberation in World War II,” he said.

Barrett’s appointment is still pending a Senate confirmation vote, which Evans says could happen as early as a few months.

“The key will be whether or not he can get on the unanimous consent calendar,” Evans said. Basically he’ll have the month of diplomatic training school, then you’ll have your hearing on your nomination, then you’ll go to the floor.”

Evans says if all goes right, Barrett could take the job within three to four months, longer should he not get unanimous consent.