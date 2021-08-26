Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett may go from one of the country’s longest-tenured mayors to one of the country’s newest ambassadors.

Barrett was nominated by the White House to serve as the Ambassador to Luxembourg.

If Barrett’s appointed by the Senate, current Council President Cavalier Johnson would become Milwaukee’s acting mayor.

Former Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan has also indicated his intention to run for the seat.

Barrett’s decision will have a huge impact on the city’s business community.

Tim Sheehy, president of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, joined WTMJ’s Mike Spaulding to share his thoughts.

Our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal were also able to connect with other local leaders including Gary Witt, Omar Shaikh, and Tracy Johnson.

State Senator Lena Taylor joined Dr. Ken Harris on 101.7 The Truth to discuss the process of filling the Mayoral position moving forward and whether she will consider running.