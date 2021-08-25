Christian Yelich is having fun again.

Yelich logged another hit in Tuesday’s 7 to 4 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

That makes it 11 starts in a row with a hit for the 2018 NL MVP.

Voice of the Brewers Jeff Levering loves seeing a smile back on Christian’s face.

“I think his fun meter is working again,” Levering told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “He wasn’t having a lot of fun earlier in the season. I think he’s having a lot more fun, now, and that comes with success.”

