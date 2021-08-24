COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for City of Milwaukee employees, Mayor Tom Barrett announced Tuesday.

The new requirement for general city employees will go into effect on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Unvaccinated employees will have until Friday, October 29, 2021 to produce proof of vaccination.

The decision follows the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday. As of now, the vaccination requirements do not apply to union workers. Employees who do not comply with the requirements will face an initial unpaid suspension, according to the city.

“We have an obligation to provide a safe workplace for all employees, and a vaccinated workforce is part of that,” Mayor Barrett said in a statement. “A vaccinated workforce also helps protect members of the public who interact with employees, as well as family members of City employees.”