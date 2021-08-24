Watch out for the long ball.

That’ll be the telltale sign that Christian Yelich is officially back.

The 2018 NL MVP is starting to click at the right time.

Yelich has logged a hit in each of his last 10 starts, and he clobbered 2 home runs in Saturday’s win over Washington.

That’s the key right there.

Hits don’t matter. Homers do.

When the Brewers went on that unforgettable run in 2018 to clinch the division, Yelich hit 10 homers in the month of September.

He finished that year with 36.

In 2019, he hit 44 homers before his season-ending injury.

Power is Christian Yelich’s superpower.

It turns a great 4-tool player into a all-time 5-tool player.

To steal a quote from a former Little League World Series star, “my name is Big Al, and I hit dingers.”

If the home runs keep coming in the last 6 weeks of the season, that’s how you’ll know that Christian Yelich is officially back.

